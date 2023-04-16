We are joined by none other than Antonio Brown, one of the most talented and controversial NFL wide receivers of all time. AB was a star athlete in high school college, then 2010, Brown declared for the NFL draft and was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the next ten years, Antonio Brown became one of the most dominant receivers in the league. However, Brown’s career was not without its controversies. He clashed with teammates, coaches, and front office personnel, and was involved in several off-field incidents that led to legal trouble. In this episode, we’ll dive into Antonio Brown’s career highs and lows, his thoughts on the current state of the NFL, and his plans for the future.

