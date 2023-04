Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano just announced a new joint album titled Nothing Bigger Than The Program. Produced in its entirety by Roc Marci, the project will drops on May 26. Here is their first single/video from the project titled “Underground Legend”. In the clip, Jay & Bun hit up various spots in Texas showing love, while tricked out cars swing in the background.

Watch the “Underground Legend” video below.