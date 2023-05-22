Home Music Video Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano ft. Kokane & Ab-Soul –... Music Video Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano ft. Kokane & Ab-Soul – The Plug By Cyclone - May 22, 2023 Jay Worthy and Roc Marci give fans the video for their new single “The Plug” featuring Kokane and Ab-Soul. Off of their upcoming album Nothing Bigger Than The Program, which drops on May 26th. You can watch “The Plug” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano – Wake Up Music Video: Jay Worthy & Roc Marciano ft. Bun B – Underground Legend Music Video: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud – GS 350 Music Video: Ab-Soul – Herbert Music Video: Ab-Soul – Gotta Rap Music Video: Jay Worthy ft. Tash – Funkarama