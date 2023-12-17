Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 251) w/ SEXYY RED

It’s been quite a year for Sexyy Red. She made big waves in the rap game with her raw and infectious style, she’s performing at event worldwide including the one and only Gillie Fest, collaborating with major artists like Drake, got a adult tape leaked, and got pregnant with her second BD. We’re here to hear her side of the story and see what game she has for all the aspiring superstars and fans alike. Sexyy Red’s presence is now undeniable and we”re looking forward to see what’s next in store for this iconic St. Louis native.

