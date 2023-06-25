We got Harlem’s very own, Lil TJay in the building. Ever since his days of releasing music on SoundCloud, Lil Tjay has captured the hearts of millions with his distinct melodic style and emotionally charged lyrics. With hits like “F.N.,” “Leaked,” and “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK, his music resonates with listeners worldwide, amassing billions of streams and earning him critical acclaim. Since we talking numbers, not many can say they have 18 million monthly listeners after a two year hiatus. This conversation goes beyond the surface, showcasing the depth and authenticity of his artistry. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a chart-topping artist is a testament to his dedication and raw talent.

