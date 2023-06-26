The 2023 BET Awards took place last night in Los Angeles honoring the best in music, movies and sports. Drake and Glorilla led the noms with 7 each followed by 21 Savage and Lizzo with 5 each.
The night was also filled with start-studded performances including celebrating 50 years in Hip Hop, a Migos reunion, Busta Rhymes winning the Lifetime achievement award and many many more.
You can check the full list of winner below and all of the performances,
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé
WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
WINNER: SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
WINNER (TIE): Usher
Best Group
City Girls
WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
WINNER: Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
WINNER: Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
WINNER: Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
WINNER: Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
WINNER: Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Lil Uzi Vert Opens the Show
BET Honors 50 Years of Hip Hop With The Sugarhill Gang, Mc Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane
Latto Breaks “Out Put It On Da Floor”
Coco Jones Brings Brings Out the Big Vocal Showcase
Davido Takes Us for a Journey
Offset and Quavo Reunite to Honor Takeoff
Trina Joins Tricky Daddy and Uncle Luke
Trap Music Pioneers The Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, and Bobby Shrumda Bring the House Down
Doechii & Trillville Deliver “Booty Drop,” & “What It Is/ Some Cut!” Mash-Up
GloRilla Heats Up the Stage in the Spotlight
’90s Hip Hop Represented by Redman, Erick Sermon & Keith Murray
Kid Capri Brings Out Mad Lion, Patra, Doug E. Fresh & Lil’ Vicious
Mad Skillz Shares His “Message”
Ice Spice Makes Her BET Awards Debut in a Big Way
Warren G, Yo-Yo, YG, & Tyga Celenbrate West Coast Artistry