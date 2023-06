Joyner Lucas speaks on fake friends in his new video, “Broski”. In the visual, which co-stars actor / singer Rotimi, Joyner talks about former friends who become sideways over money and power. “Broski” is the follow-up to his single “Cut U Off” featuring NBA YoungBoy. Both tracks are both off Lucas’ upcoming project Not Now, I’m Busy, which drops August 18th.

Watch the “Broski” video below.