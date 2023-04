Joyner Lucas teams up with Future to “Blackout” on their new collab. In the video, Joyner and Future spit their hardcore bars inside a trap house full of money and thinly dressed baddies. “Blackout” follows Joyner Lucas’ track “Devil’s Work 2”. Both are off his upcoming album Not Now, I’m Busy, which drops August 18th.

Watch the “Blackout” video below.