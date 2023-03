Joyner Lucas drops the second installment of his track “Devil’s Work”. On the record, Joyner continues to go in on his struggles and pays homage to some of the recent fallen soldiers. “Devil’s Work 2” is the follow-up to “Devil’s Work” off his 2020 album, ADHD and is the first single off his upcoming album, Not Now, I’m Busy.

You can stream “Devil’s Work 2” below.

***Updated with the official video.***