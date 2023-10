Joyner Lucas delivers his latest visual, “24 Hours To Live”. In the cinematic clip, Joyner robs a bank, blows up a prison, and holds his enemies hostage as he raps about how he would spend his final hours of life. “24 Hours To Live” is inspired by Ma$e, The Lox, Black Rob and DMX’s classic “24 Hrs. To Live“.

Watch the “24 Hrs. To Live“ video below.