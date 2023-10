Seven months after its exclusive release, Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim officially release their single “No Golden Calf”. Mach & Fahim kick their intricate bars of the sax-infused instrumental. “No Golden Calf” originally appeared on Mach’s 4-track EP, Dump Gawd: Triz 9 back in March, which you can only obtain by purchasing the vinyl from billy-z.com.

You can stream “No Golden Calf” below.