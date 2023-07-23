For the first time in MDWOG history we have a third installment of one of our most iconic guests: DaBaby. After a mild hiatus, DaBaby makes a triumphant return into the mainstream music scene with his latest hit “SHAKE SUMN”, proving no matter how hard they try they can’t keep DaBaby down for long. DaBaby opens up about the experiences he’s gone through over the past few years, how he’s been growing and staying busy, and plans for future projects not only in music but film as well. We look forward to seeing what else DaBaby will accomplish knowing what he’s been able to do already against all odds.

