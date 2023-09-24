Today we sit down with Caleb Plant, American professional boxer who held the IBF super middleweight title from 2019 to 2021. Caleb gets real about his future in the boxing world. He’s eyeing that showdown with Jermall Charlo, and he’s not holding back. Caleb talks about wanting to lace up and take Charlo down after the infamous slap incident. Caleb Plant has taken some hits in his career, and he’s here to tell us why losses don’t define him. This dude’s got the heart of a champion, and he’s proving it every time he steps into the ring. Caleb has got a few more big fights in mind before he hangs up his gloves in a couple of years. Find out who he’s going for and why he’s determined to go out on top.

