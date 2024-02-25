Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 262) w/ DRUSKI

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie and Wallo welcome the hilarious comedian and viral sensation Druski, who is rolling out his new reality TV show Coulda Been House. The show features aspiring artists from his parody label Coulda Been Records, who compete for a $50,000 prize and a chance to join Druski on his comedy tour. Druski talks about his journey from making skits on Instagram to starring in music videos with Drake, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty. He also shares some of his craziest stories from the industry, such as being scammed for free promo, having a beef with Birdman, and attending some suspicious Hollywood parties. Tune in for a hilarious and insightful conversation with one of the funniest men in the game.

