This guest needs no introduction. One of the pioneers of rap music and a true icon in film & television, the one and only LL Cool J. He helped define the sound and style of the genre in the 1980s and 1990s, with classic hits like “I Can’t Live Without My Radio,” “Going Back to Cali,” and “Mama Said Knock You Out.” He’s sold millions of albums, won numerous awards, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But LL Cool J’s impact extends far beyond music. He’s also a successful actor, with memorable roles in films like “Deep Blue Sea”, “Any Given Sunday”, and “Halloween H20”, as well as the long-running TV series “NCIS: Los Angeles.” He’s also a savvy entrepreneur, with a range of businesses and investments that have made him one of the wealthiest and most respected figures in entertainment. Tap in to this episode for gems from LL Cool J about creativity, innovation, leadership, and success.

