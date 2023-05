N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary, Robin Thicke!

Robin shares stories of singing for Pharrell and Jimmy Iovine, his father Alan Thicke and the TV show “Different Strokes”, Michael Jackson and much more!

Robin also talks about the 20 year anniversary of his debut album “A Beautiful World “.