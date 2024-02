N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs in this episode the champs chop it up with the legendary, Rohan Marley!

Rohan, the son of the icon Bob Marley joins us to share his journey and stories of his father. Rohan Marley shares stories of his legendary family, the beliefs of Rastafari, Lion Order and much much more!

“Bob Marley: One Love” is in theaters now!