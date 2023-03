N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary Crazy Legs!

From the legendary Rock Steady Crew, Crazy Legs shares his journey in hip-hop. Crazy Legs breaks down the origins of the terms “Break Dancing” & “B-Boy”. Crazy Legs shares stories of Wild Style, Rock Steady Crew and much much more!