New Orleans very own Rob49 joins us this week to discuss his rapid rise in Hip Hop, coming up in NOLA, and more. Rob49 has come a long way from his start in music two years ago to the release of his song “Vulture Island v2” with Lil Baby. His mark on the music scene and influence in New Orleans is undeniable and we can’t wait to see what’s next in store for Rob49.

