The rap game isn’t the same as it was in Gillie’s era. It used to be all about passing out tapes and hoping you run into the person who will give you your big break. The internet has given access to endless resources to everybody so now it’s all about standing out amongst the noise, and deciding whether you want to work with “The Machine” or doing everything yourself. Life’s all about making the right decisions and we hope ya’ll can use some of our wisdom to help you navigate. Had to call up Charlamagne tha God & Coach Prime to address some rumors about recreational activities & Jerry Curl grease while we were at it. 😂

