Juvenile and Mannie Fresh sit down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs Live from REVOLT WORLD to discuss the early days of Cash Money Records. They talk about how the New Orleans bounce sound influenced the label’s music, competing with No Limit Records, and some of their biggest hits like “Ha” and “Back That Azz Up.” Juvenile shares stories behind classics like 400 Degreez and Tha G-Code. Mannie Fresh also explains how he crafted the Cash Money sound and what it was like working with the young talent. They reflect on their legacy and impact on hip hop.

