Chris Brown gives fans his new single/video “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay. Directed by Child, the dance heavy clip centers around Breezy showing off his dance moves on various sets with Davido, Lojay and a few baddies. “Sensational” follows hit track “Summer Too Hot” and both are off his upcoming eleventh studio album, 11:11, which drops November 11th.

Watch the “Sensational” below.