Music Video: Chris Brown – Talm' Bout By Cyclone - May 7, 2023 Chris Brown heads across the pond for his new video, "Talm' Bout". Directed by Travis Colbert, the black-and-white clips follows Breezy on tour in Paris while talking that talk. Watch the "Talm' Bout" video below.