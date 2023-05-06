First things first…everyone go wish Rory a.k.a. The Ginger King, Roaring Ror’s, Young Train Conductor, one third of the Chew Live Crew, and the son of Jake, a happy May the 4th be with you/birthday. NY had a big week with the Met Gala so we took it upon ourselves to review the cat-themed fits. Somehow this turned into us reminiscing on our favorite old cartoons. We come back to current events and discuss the writer’s strike, Roy Woods Jr. White House Correspondent speech and Ed Sheeran’s bold move if he doesn’t win. Staying on lawsuits, Frank Ocean is not happy with one fan in particular. Meanwhile, Brent Faiyaz inks a big pay day. Demaris claims Ice Spice has no talent which leads to a debate. What is an instant classic? Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, J Cole’s Finsta?, Billy McFarland vs. Ja Rule boxing match, Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross, and an update on the NBA Playoffs + more!

