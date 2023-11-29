Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 221) We Thought Pod Beef Was Over

We’re off to a hot start after taking a pod off. We briefly recap everyone’s holiday and then cover Jack Harlow’s set design during his Thanksgiving game halftime performance. Rory calls DJ Drama for his thoughts as well. Staying on football performances Ludacris was suspended in the rafters at the Atlanta Falcons game. Then Rory takes aim at one of The Minimalist Podcast’s co-hosts. The beef continues but this time between TI’s family. King tells his parents, TI & Tiny, that he’s in fact standing on bidness. We discuss the nepo baby dilemma in hiphop. Let’s head to Dubai where Chris Brown has come under fire over a clip of him laughing to a recent controversial Kanye lyric. In relationship news, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert call it quits. This leads us to our voicemail which similarly is about a man dimming his girl’s light. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! NY, we’ll see you Friday at (sold out) Sony Hall for our last show of the year.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Demaris Gives A Fun Fact About Listerine

00:01:26 – Back From Thanksgiving Break

00:08:04 – Jack Harlow’s Halftime Performance

00:10:52 – DJ Drama Joins On The Phone

00:18:03 – Ludacris Half Time Performance

00:21:12 – The Crew V.S. The Minimalists

00:35:21 – T.I & His Son Fight On Camera

00:43:10 – Why Does Hip-Hop Glorify “The Struggle”?

00:51:08 – Falling In Line With Family Business

00:59:18 – Chris Brown In Dubai With Kanye West

01:06:46 – Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert File For Divorce

01:09:58 – Defining A “Narcassist” In 2023

01:19:15 – VoiceMail #1 – Insecure Boyfriend

01:26:43 – Voicemail #2 – Follow Up

