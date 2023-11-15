Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 218) Rory Snubbed At The Grammys

It’s been a while, but the gang’s all back together and we’re here to celebrate. It’s Lulu Ju’s birthday! We start with a wild conversation for the Thanksgiving dinner table. Then, during recording, someone posted the Happy Birthday post (check socials). We come back with Rory getting snubbed with the Grammy nominations. We speculate who should win and discuss the politics of the award ceremony. Then we discuss Jack Harlow’s white boy version of “The Motto”. Staying on music we cover Rick Ross & Meek, Chris Brown, and Frank Ocean. It’s time for voicemails. Today we discuss an interesting relationship dilemma. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! P.S. We’re off to London today. We’ll see all the mandem this Friday.
Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:01:08 – Andrew Schulz’s Sentimental MSG Announcement
00:02:00 – Last Time We Cried
00:03:09 – Killing Off Celebrities Prank
00:08:07 – Club House Quarantine Moment
00:09:14 – Julian’s Birthday Post
00:10:32 – 2024 Grammy Nominations
00:12:49 – Progressive R&B Nominees
00:16:25 – Best R&B Performance
00:17:10 – SZA Has 9 Grammy Nominations for 2024
00:19:39 – Best Rap Album Nominees
00:21:34 – We Still “Care” About Winning Grammy’s?
00:33:04 – Druski V.S. Birdman
00:35:15 – Druski Is Pass Social Media Comedy
00:39:43 – KeKe Palmer Files Restraining Order On Baby Father
00:50:51 – Jack Harlow’s New Single
00:53:50 – Music To Get Ready To
00:58:03 – Jack Harlow TikTok Challenge
00:59:34 – New Meek & Ross Album Review
01:02:12 – Kodak Black’s Latest Project
01:02:59 – Chris Brown Drops “11:11” Album
01:08:49 – Did MAL Yell At Eddin?
01:10:13 – Chris Brown’s First Week Predictions
01:12:50 – What Frank Ocean Sounds Like To Casuals
01:15:03 – Voicemail – Getting Rid Of A Child
01:22:54 – Casey Anthony
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal
Leave a Reply