Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 218) Rory Snubbed At The Grammys

It’s been a while, but the gang’s all back together and we’re here to celebrate. It’s Lulu Ju’s birthday! We start with a wild conversation for the Thanksgiving dinner table. Then, during recording, someone posted the Happy Birthday post (check socials). We come back with Rory getting snubbed with the Grammy nominations. We speculate who should win and discuss the politics of the award ceremony. Then we discuss Jack Harlow’s white boy version of “The Motto”. Staying on music we cover Rick Ross & Meek, Chris Brown, and Frank Ocean. It’s time for voicemails. Today we discuss an interesting relationship dilemma. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more! P.S. We’re off to London today. We’ll see all the mandem this Friday.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:08 – Andrew Schulz’s Sentimental MSG Announcement

00:02:00 – Last Time We Cried

00:03:09 – Killing Off Celebrities Prank

00:08:07 – Club House Quarantine Moment

00:09:14 – Julian’s Birthday Post

00:10:32 – 2024 Grammy Nominations

00:12:49 – Progressive R&B Nominees

00:16:25 – Best R&B Performance

00:17:10 – SZA Has 9 Grammy Nominations for 2024

00:19:39 – Best Rap Album Nominees

00:21:34 – We Still “Care” About Winning Grammy’s?

00:33:04 – Druski V.S. Birdman

00:35:15 – Druski Is Pass Social Media Comedy

00:39:43 – KeKe Palmer Files Restraining Order On Baby Father

00:50:51 – Jack Harlow’s New Single

00:53:50 – Music To Get Ready To

00:58:03 – Jack Harlow TikTok Challenge

00:59:34 – New Meek & Ross Album Review

01:02:12 – Kodak Black’s Latest Project

01:02:59 – Chris Brown Drops “11:11” Album

01:08:49 – Did MAL Yell At Eddin?

01:10:13 – Chris Brown’s First Week Predictions

01:12:50 – What Frank Ocean Sounds Like To Casuals

01:15:03 – Voicemail – Getting Rid Of A Child

01:22:54 – Casey Anthony

