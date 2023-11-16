Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – Welcome 2 Collegrove (Tracklist)

It was recently revealed that 50 Cent will be narrating the new album from Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove. The project is set to drop on November 17th. Here is the official tracklist. Featuring 21 songs and guest appearances by 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Vory, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher and Marsha Ambrosius.

Check out the full tracklist below..

Welcome 2 Collegrove Tracklist:

1. Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove

2. G6

3. Big Diamonds (Feat. 21 Savage)

4. Presha

5. Long Story Short

6. Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys

7. Millions From Now

8. Crazy Thick

9. Transparency (Feat. USHER)

10. Significant Other

11. Scene 3: Ladies Man

12. P.P.A. (Feat. Fabolous)

13. Oprah & Gayle (Feat. Benny the Butcher)

14. Shame

15. Bars

16. Scene 4: No Fent

17. Godzilla (Feat. Vory)

18. Crown Snatcher

19. Can’t Believe You (Feat. Rick Ross)

20. Scene 5: Never Was Lost

21. Moonlight (Feat. Marsha Ambrosius)