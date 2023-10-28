It’s spoooooky season. Eddin goes all out with his costume (wait for YouTube reveal) where he taps into Rory’s childhood trauma. Meanwhile, Rory and Mal unintentionally dress in each other’s respective colors. Staying on scary news, Dwight Howard is wildin’. We break down this crazy story. Staying on celebrity relationships we discuss Britney Spears calling out Justin Timberlake for blackfishing. Who had the better black era, Justin Bieber or Justin Timberlake? Speaking of posers, Michael Irvin’s son made it from gated community to the hood. Sidenote, Tyga is underrated and Pitbull loves climate change awareness. Then we discuss the list of places women said they can’t go on a first date and compare that to the list men created. It’s time for voicemails with a special call in from music legends from Houston and Massachusetts. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:01:08 – Eddin’s Halloween Costume Reveal

00:03:50 – Dwight Howard Allegations

00:16:48 – Giving Head With A Hat On

00:28:06 – Britney Spears Makes Fun Of Justin Timberlake In New Memoir

00:34:29 – Bringing Back Black Timberlake

00:42:07 – Michael Irvin On His Son Not Living His Raps

00:50:29 – Tyga Got HITS

00:53:32 – Pitbull’s Respect

00:55:03 – The Danger Behind Panera’s Charged Lemonade

01:00:37 – Places To Not Take A First Date

01:15:32 – VoiceMail #1 Paul Wall & Termanology

01:18:38 – Voicemail #2 – Getting Paid By Your Ex

