Happy Tuesday everyone. It’s officially the week of our LA show! Does anyone remember the grapefruit technique? Rory shares a story of when he tried it and Mal lets us know he travels with a squatty potty. Mal also finally admits he’s old. How would you want to die…by surprise or with loved ones? Mal asks one of the most odd questions about alzheimer’s ever. Then we discuss getting hard at inopportune times. Demaris shares some tough news for Rory regarding his shower(head). We detour to costume play and discuss our potential spectrum status. It looks like s*xual activity has been taking place at the studio. Could you wife a pornstar? Rory shares that he has a very valuable password. It’s time for voicemails. Have you ever heard of the trolley dilemma? We discuss who on the team we’d run over with a train. Tune in as the guys discuss all of these random topics + more! LA we’ll see you soon.

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:49 – Messing Around With “Snow”

00:07:06 – Mal Just Figured Out He’s Getting Old

00:09:04 – Racist Lawn Gnomes

00:16:58 – Dying By Surprise

00:23:29 – Forgetting You’re Gay

00:32:42 – Getting Into Costume Play

00:33:59 – Rory Can’t Sleep With Gingers

00:35:26 – Sensory Overload

00:36:51 – Bringing Someone In The Studio

00:44:17 – Having a Cornstar Wife

00:50:37 – Rory Met The B Bros

00:57:51 – Voicemail #1 – Trolly Dilemma

01:07:37 – Voicemail #2 – Significant Other Dressing You Up

01:16:51 – Worst Dressed Cities

