Lucky Daye is back at with his new single/video “That’s You”. Co-written and co-produced by Bruno Mars. He had this to say about the record:

“I sang my heart out on ‘That’s You.’ I felt like I was on the moon. I want people to think about that one person they just can’t be without when they listen. Hopefully that person is a good person.”

Watch the “That’s You”. video below.