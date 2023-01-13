Canadian Soul singer Chiiild is set to follow his 2021 debut album Hope For Sale with his new project Better Luck in the Next Life, which is set to drop on March 3rd. He kicks off the campaign as he links with Lucky Daye for a new collab titled “Good For Now”. Chiiild had this to say about the record:

“Sometimes we get caught up in the feelings and start thinking about the future with the hope that the feeling lasts. This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

You can stream “Good For Now” below.