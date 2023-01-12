Home Music Video Music Video: Babyface Ray – Rap Politics Music Video Music Video: Babyface Ray – Rap Politics By Cyclone - January 12, 2023 Babyface Ray gets into the “Rap Politics” in his new music video. Directed by Lonewolf, Ray speaks on his views of rap and the shady business practices behind the scenes. Off of Babyface Ray’s latest album Mob. Watch the “Rap Politics” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Larry June ft. Babyface Ray – Extra Of Um Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 196) w/ BABYFACE RAY Album Stream: Babyface Ray – Mob Music Video: Babyface Ray ft. Blxst & Nija – Spend It