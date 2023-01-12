Home Music Video Music Video: Moneybagg Yo ft. GloRilla – On Wat U On Music Video Music Video: Moneybagg Yo ft. GloRilla – On Wat U On By Cyclone - January 12, 2023 Moneybagg Yo starts the year with a new with GloRilla titled “On Wat U On”. In the visual the two portray a couple during a heated argument with allegations of cheating from Moneybagg Yo. Watch the “On Wat U On” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: GloRilla – No More Love Music Video: Moneybagg Yo – Quickie Video: GloRilla – Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Music Video: Latto Ft. GloRilla & Gangsta Boo – FTCU Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 193) w/ Glorilla Music Video: GloRilla – Nut Quick