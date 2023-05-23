Home Music Video Music Video: GloRilla – Lick Or Sum Music Video Music Video: GloRilla – Lick Or Sum By Cyclone - May 23, 2023 GloRilla premieres the official video for her new single “Lick Or Sum”. Big Glo gets ratchet with her crews and some locals as she spits her racy lyrics. Watch the “Lick Or Sum” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Don Toliver ft. Lil Durk & GloRilla – Leave the Club Music Video: GloRilla – Internet Trolls Music Video: Moneybagg Yo ft. GloRilla – On Wat U On Music Video: GloRilla – No More Love Video: GloRilla – Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Music Video: Latto Ft. GloRilla & Gangsta Boo – FTCU