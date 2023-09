GloRilla & Fivio Foreign hit the streets of NYC for their new video “Cha Cha Cha”. Directed by Gerard Victor. Sampling Nas & The Bravehearts 2000 hit single “Oochie Wally”, Big Glo & Fivio dance with the locals in the Harlem streets while they kick their hood bars. Off of the new CMG compilation Gangsta Art II.

Watch the “Cha Cha Cha” video below.