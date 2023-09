After nearly five years, Rick Ross and Meek Mill link back up for a new collab titled, “Shaq & Kobe”. Directed by Kid Art. Rozay & Meek speak on their success from a Miami hangar with Ross’ private jet and a gang of luxury vehicles. “Shaq & Kobe” is the first single off the two’s upcoming album, Too Good To Be True.

Watch the “Shaq & Kobe” video below.