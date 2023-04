Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The Lox step into “The Game” with their new single for the fantasy sports brand, DraftKings. Produced by Buda & Grandz, Mike Kuz, and Setfree. The hip hop vets kick it about their street smarts and winning in the sport of basketball. “The Game” arrives with a compilation video with some of the NBA’s biggest stars, which is currently being aired during the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament on ESPN.

You can stream “The Game” below.