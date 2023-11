AZ calls on Fat Joe for his new single, “How We Get It” Produced by Buckwild, AZ kicks his fly, gritty flow while Joe delivers his cocky bars. “How We Get It” follows AZ’s previous releases “Respect Mines“, “This Is Why” and “Goat“. All the records will be featured on AZ’s upcoming album, Truth Be Told, which is produced entirely by Buckwild and drops December 1st.

You can stream “How We Get It” below.