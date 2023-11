Conway The Machine and producer Wun Two deliver their latest single, “Cosca”. Over Wun Two’s wild instrumental, Conway spits his vicious bars followed by an outro sung by GooseByTheWay. “Cosca” follows Conway The Machine and Wun Two’s “Brick By Brick” and “Montagna” featuring GooseByTheWay. Palermo is set to drop on December 22.

You can stream “Cosca” below.