Conway The Machine and producer Wun Two drop off some more new music. This one is titled, “Mind Tricks”. The Machine rides Wun Two’s spooky production, as he delivers a fiyah verse along with the hook featuring KNDRX. “Mind Tricks” follows Conway and Wun Two’s previous release “Cosca”. Both tracks are off their upcoming album, Palermo, which drops December 22nd.

You can stream “Mind Tricks” below.