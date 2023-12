Lyrical Lemonade calls on Jack Harlow and Dave for their latest single, “Stop Giving Me Advice”. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, the black-and-white clip, filtered with yellow, follows Jack and Dave as they speak on their come up while riding through the city. The records is the follow-up to Lyrical Lemonade’s “Guitar In My Room” featuring Lil Durk and Kid Cudi.

Watch the “Stop Giving Me Advice” video below.