N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the Biggest Boss Rick Ross and CEO of Sovereign Brands, Brett Berish!

DC Alumni, Rick Ross shares stories of his journey in music and business. Brett and Ross also share stories about their boss moves, their business ventures and much much more!

We are also joined by rapper/reality TV star GUNPLAY!