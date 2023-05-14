Home Music Video Music Video: K Camp – Even Steven Music Video Music Video: K Camp – Even Steven By Cyclone - May 14, 2023 K Camp get his get back on his new single “Even Steven”. Off of his upcoming EP Spin The Block. The visual follows K Camp on his recent excursions while on tour and kicking about settling the score. You can watch the “Even Steven” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: K Camp ft. B-Lovee – Pretty Ones Music Video: K Camp – If These Walls Could Talk Music Video: K Camp – 5% New Music: K Camp – Baggage Freestyle