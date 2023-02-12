Home Music Video Music Video: K Camp ft. B-Lovee – Pretty Ones Music Video Music Video: K Camp ft. B-Lovee – Pretty Ones By Cyclone - February 12, 2023 K Camp links up with B-Lovee for his new single/video “Pretty Ones”. In the grainy clip, the two hit up the courts in New York and vibe with a gang of baddies. Watch the “Pretty Ones” video below.. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: K Camp – If These Walls Could Talk Music Video: K Camp – 5% New Music: K Camp – Baggage Freestyle