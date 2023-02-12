Home Podcasts Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 350) w/ Luenell Podcasts Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 350) w/ Luenell By Cyclone - February 12, 2023 N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the Champs chop it up with the legendary Luenell! Luenell shares stories of her career, her passion for comedy, working with Rihanna and Savage X Fenty and much much more! Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 349) w/ T.I., Terrence J and Joseph Sikora Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 348) w/ My Expert Opinion Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 347) w/ JT Money Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 346 w/ Amber Rose, Murda Mook and Loaded Lux (24K Christmas Special) Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 345) w/ Earn Your Leisure and 19KEYS Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 344) “StockX Golf Invitational”