First Week Sales Projections For Chris Brown, Rick Ross & Meek Mill & NBA Youngboy

Chris Brown, Rick Ross & Meek Mill & NBA Youngboy all released new albums this past Friday (November 10th). With the weekend streams and sales in, we get a look at each albums first week numbers. According to HDD, Breezy is expected to move 40k units with 7.7k in pure sales. Earning him the #15 slot on next week’s Billboard 200 . NBA Youngboy pulls up next, as he’s set to debut at number 19 on the Billboard 200 moving 32k units with 880 in pure sales. Meek Mill & Rick Ross’ Too Good to Be True will fall outside of the Top 20 as they’re set to move around 3ok units first week.

