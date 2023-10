Fivio Foreign keeps the new music coming as he goes in on his critics and opps on his latest single “Why Would I”. Directed by JLShotThat. In the video Fivio, Rowdy Rebel and his crew mob in the streets, the studio, and at an indoor court for a game of basketball. “Why Would I” is Fivio’s first solo record since his “Hot Sauce” release in April. .

Watch the “Why Would I” video below.