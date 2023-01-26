Home Music Video Music Video: Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh –... Music Video Music Video: Fivio Foreign ft. Tata, Jenn Carter & Kyle Richh – Notice Me By Cyclone - January 26, 2023 Fivio Foreign does a drill with Jenn Carter, Tata, and Kyle Ricch for his latest video/single, “Notice Me”. The crew get sturdy at a party and at the Giants game. Watch the “Notice Me” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Fivio Foreign – Sicc & Tired Music Video: Yung Bleu ft. Fivio Foreign – One Of Those Nights Music Video: Fivio Foreign & Rvssian – 1 On 3