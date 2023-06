Fivio Foreign gives fans two new videos for his tracks “Drillin” & “One Night”. Directed by JLShotThat, Gaslty, and Jix. Fivio kicks his viscous bars during a poker game with his armed goons and in the “One Night” video Fivio speaks on a sexual fling at a house party with friends. Both records are off Fivio Foreign’s Without Warning mixtape.

Watch the “Drillin” & “One Night” videos below