Fivio Foreign returns with a few unreleased tracks for an 8-pack titled Without Warning, which he dropped exclusively on his SoundCloud and YouTube channels. One of the standout tracks he reunites with Kanye West on a record called “Concussion”. Produced by AyoAA. Fivio Foreign and Kanye West previously collab’s last year alongside Alicia Keys on “City Of Gods”.

You can stream “Concussion” and the rest of the 8-pack below.